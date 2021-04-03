Auckland traffic delays: Toppled campervan blocks Southern Motorway lane

Barney Irvine from AA gives advice for the long weekend.

Barney Irvine from AA gives advice for the long weekend.

A toppled campervan is causing traffic headaches for motorists in Auckland this afternoon.

The campervan is on its side in the right northbound lane of the Southern Motorway, just south of the Penrose Rd overbridge between Mt Wellington and Ellerslie-Panmure, and traffic has slowed to a crawl.

No one was hurt, police said.

Toppled campervan partially blocks highway at Mt Wellington. Photo/Visual Media Productions

A caller to the Herald said they understood a crane was being called in to right the toppled vehicle AFTER the 1.45pm crash, which Waka Kotahi NZTA said had blocked the right-hand lane.

"Please pass with care and expect delays, as traffic is building in the area", the traffic agency tweeted.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 1:45PM

A crash is BLOCKING the right northbound lane between Mt Wellington and Ellerslie Panmure. Emergency services are on site. Please pass with care and expect delays, as traffic is building in the area. ^AL pic.twitter.com/ciJkHYlaun — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 3, 2021

The Easter exodus out of - and back into - main cities means slow journeys at times this holiday weekend.

Waka Kotahi NZTA this week released traffic predictions based on the patterns and busiest periods of previous years.

Heavy traffic periods still to come include between 9am and 12.30pm tomorrow and 9.15am and 2pm on Monday for those travelling south on SH1 between Manukau and Bombay.

Traffic would also be at its worst on SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi between 11.45am and 1.15pm tomorrow.

Those in Canterbury could expect slow journeys towards popular holiday spots, with SH79 in Geraldine heading west heaviest tomorrow mornings.

Southbound on SH1 between Ashburton and Christchurch would be busiest between 10.15am and 11.45am tomorrow.

The agency has advised southbound traffic to Wellington to peak between 1pm and 5pm tomorrow, and from noon to 6pm on Monday.