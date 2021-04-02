Person dead after crash south of Rotorua on State Highway 38

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 38 and Okaro Rd. Photo / Google Maps

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 38 and Okaro Rd. Photo / Google Maps

A person is dead following a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 38 and Okaro Rd in Waimangu, south of Rotorua.

Emergency services were advised of the crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, about 11am.

A second person has also been injured.

The state highway is closed while a scene examination takes place.

Traffic is also being blocked from travelling along Waimangu Rd which leads south on to Okaro Rd.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible and utilise State Highway 5 as an alternative.

More to come