Due to a fire, the two westbound lanes are blocked. Photo / NZTA

Traffic is backed up on the Northwestern motorway after a fire as Aucklanders gear up for the All Blacks v Ireland clash at Eden Park.

Two westbound lanes were blocked under St Lukes Rd at around 4pm, while one lane re-opened at 5pm.

Emergency services were on site.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays in the area.

Traffic was backed up from the St Lukes off-ramp back to Grafton Bridge but congestion eased as one of the lanes re-opened.