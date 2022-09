The crash just before the East Tamaki Rd off-ramp.

A crash has blocked the left lane in the northbound Waterview tunnel, making the Auckland commute home a slow one for some motorists.

Two northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway were also blocked by a crash just before the East Tamaki Rd off-ramp.

It appears two cars collided in the two right lanes.

Both crashes have now been cleared and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to expect delays and pass with care.

UPDATE 5PM

Two right lanes remain BLOCKED with response crews now on site. Merge left with care and expect 15-minute northbound delays from Manukau on #SH1. ^LB https://t.co/0hCxiuZSqW pic.twitter.com/CGCKt5mOQJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 9, 2022

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 4:45PM

A crash is blocking two right lanes northbound on #SH1 just prior to East Tamaki Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/ad0hwyTDut — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 9, 2022

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 4:40PM

A crash is blocking the left lane in the #SH20 Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/L8hrAjBbO9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 9, 2022