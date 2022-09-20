Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway causing delays around Hill Rd on-ramp

A crash on Auckland's southern motorway, just after the Hill Rd on-ramp, is causing delays in the area early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway are being warned of delays after a crash early this morning.

Road authorities say there are delays on northbound lanes just after the Hill Rd on-ramp.

"An earlier crash is clear of northbound lanes...however, delays through this area should be expected until all vehicles are cleared," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said just after 6am.

Traffic cameras show heavy congestion in the area. At least two vehicles involved in the crash are to the side of the motorway.

