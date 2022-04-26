Eunice Foaga (right hidden from view by her sister) leaves the Manukau District Court after entering a not guilty plea. Photo / Ellen Thompson

The woman alleged to have pulled out an "imitation" gun during an Auckland school fight can now be named.

Eunice Foaga, 20, appeared in the Manukau District Court this morning in front of Judge Philip Recordon.

Her Lawyer, Renee Karena entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Foaga was charged on March 28 with threatening to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying an imitation firearm with criminal intent.

This came after a video was shared on social media on March 24 that showed a violent brawl between Ōtāhuhu College students at Sturges Park.

Towards the end of the video, a woman can be seen walking over to a young woman yelling "You touch my sister again, touch her, touch her".

She then points what police allege is a starter pistol gun at the girl's head.

"Get the f*** out of here right now," the woman yells while still holding the gun.

On April 1 the woman appeared in front of Judge Wharepouri and was granted a 24-hour curfew bail.

At the initial appearance, Judge Wharepouri declined an application to uphold name suppression.

However, her lawyer appealed that decision and was given until the next court date to appeal further.

Today, Foaga's name suppression has lapsed and because her lawyer has not appealed this any further, she can now be identified.

NZME applied for in-court photography today but was declined by Judge Recordon.

"I recognise the need for open justice in courtrooms, the media does play a significant role in their coverage of what goes on in court," Said Judge Recordon.

Foaga's lawyer Renee Karena argued that in court photography was just "unnecessary".

Judge Recordon decided to decline the request, stating that this will only "fuel the fire that is already there".

Foaga is next due to appear in court on August 26 for a case review hearing.