Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Papatoetoe that left one person seriously injured on Thursday night. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have been arrested after a person was critically injured in a shooting in South Auckland last night.

Police confirmed two men - aged 24 and 27 - are due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said police received reports of a firearms incident on Elizabeth Ave, in Papatoetoe, about 9pm.

One person had been injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said this morning the victim is now in a stable condition.

Armed police guard the property at the centre of a shooting on Elizabeth Ave, Papatoetoe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police seen searching a vehicle in nearby Landscape Rd after the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A vehicle linked to those believed to be involved was discovered shortly after the incident, as well as two firearms.

"Cordons and a scene guard were in place overnight and a forensic scene examination will begin today," Bright said.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and Police said what they can say is limited now that the matter is before the courts.

"Our inquiries into the incident remain ongoing."