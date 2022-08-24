A person suffering injuries from an air rifle turned up at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland, last night. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A person suffering injuries from an air rifle turned up at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland, last night. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A person has been hospitalised after suffering injuries from an air rifle.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after reports of a person at Middlemore Hospital, South Auckland, with injuries received from an air rifle.

The injuries are said to be minor.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the situation just before 11pm yesterday.

"The person presented at Middlemore Hospital with minor injuries. There was no incident at the hospital itself."

It has not yet been established exactly where the victim was injured - or whether authorities are looking for anyone else involved.

The spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing.