Auckland shooting: Man found critically injured in driveway of Blockhouse Bay property

Police found an injured man in the driveway of a property in Blockhouse Bay. Video / Supplied

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police are investigating a serious firearms incident at a property in West Auckland last night.

Just after 7pm, they were told a person had been shot on Dundale Ave in the suburb of Blockhouse Bay.

Police found an injured man in the driveway of a property and he was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

He had surgery and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Police say the man suffered critical injuries in the shooting at a Blockhouse Bay property. Photo / Michael Craig

The Herald has learned the man was shot in the chest and is a known Mongrel Mob gang prospect.

He was in a critical condition when police arrived at the scene and officers gave first aid until the ambulance arrived.

Police at the scene of a reported shooting in Blockhouse Bay in Auckland last night. Photo / Supplied

An armed police officer at the scene of a reported shooting in the Auckland suburb of Blockhouse Bay last night. Photo / Supplied

It is understood the people who live at the house where the shooting happened are not offering any information to police.

A scene guard is in place and officers will remain at the site today carrying out a scene examination.

The investigation is in its early stages as police try to establish the circumstances.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around Dundale Ave about 7.15pm on Wednesday to come forward.

Police investigating the incident are also asking that anyone who may have information that may help them to contact authorities immediately.

• Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111