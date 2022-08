Police taped off a property in Papakura overnight after gunshots were reported. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have cordoned off a house in Papakura after a gun was apparently fired at the house overnight.

A police spokeswoman said around 3am police were called to the property on Great South Rd following reports shots had been fired towards it.

"Police have been armed as a precaution and have found damage to a window that appeared to have been as a result of a firearm," she said.

Nobody had been hurt.

Police were investigating and had "some good lines of inquiry".