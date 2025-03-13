Waiuku College principal Stuart Kelly would not comment on the nature of the threat, but said the school, alongside police and the Ministry of Education, deemed it “credible enough” to put the school in lockdown.
Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Alison Brand said inquiries by police into the origin of the email led investigators to a Māngere East address today.
Meanwhile, Brand said further charges are likely to be laid as a result of the search warrant.
“This is still very much an active investigation, and we are limited in further comment at this stage.”
Waiuku College students were forced to shelter in a “safe and secure area” on Thursday morning as police swept the school for potential dangers, principal Stuart Kelly said.
“The police then swept the remainder of the school and we received written confirmation that it was safe to return the students and in looking after the students’ health and wellbeing ... [we] made the decision to send the kids home,” Kelly said.
He said the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Traumatic Incident team would be at the school today to support students and staff and address any concerns.
Rutherford College principal Gary Moore said his school also received a threat yesterday and immediately contacted police and the Ministry of Education.
Moore said the school did not need to close or go into lockdown due to police presence and efforts, including sniffer dogs.
“We were confident that there were no risks to the safety of students, staff or the community... but would not have hesitated had either of these actions been prudent.”
Police acknowledged the impact events like this would have on parents and the wider school community.
“Any threatening message directed towards our educational institutions is taken seriously and police have worked diligently to get to the source of this email.”