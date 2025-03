Ukraine peace talks advance, Duterte faces trial at The Hague, and UK police arrest a man over a deadly ship collision. Get the latest global news updates.

Police are investigating a fresh wave of threatening emails sent to schools, news organisations and Parliament.

Police said two schools were targeted by “emails of a concerning nature” also forwarded to numerous organisations and other individuals.

Threats were also made against specific police stations and the Beehive.

This morning at least one Auckland college was in lockdown and a second school had also been targeted by the threatening email.