Police have cordoned off Bottle-o and Vodafone, Walters Rd Takanini following overnight burglaries. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have cordoned off Bottle-o and Vodafone, Walters Rd Takanini following overnight burglaries. Video / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been arrested after ram-raiders hit a South Auckland liquor store overnight.

Police were called to the Bottle-O Takanini on Walters Rd, Takanini, shortly after 2am.

Police confirmed just before 8am that those involved ram-raided the Bottle-O and another property - understood to be a Vodafone store nearby - before fleeing in a second vehicle.

"This vehicle was located a short time later at a Clendon Park address," police said.

"Three males were located nearby and two were taken into custody as they had existing warrants to arrest."

The aftermath of a ram raid at the Bottle-O Takanini in South Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said inquiries are ongoing to determine if the trio are linked to the burglary. However, no charges have been laid at this stage.

The owner of the bottle shop, who arrived shortly after the raid, told the Herald the store was targeted by ram-raid thieves about two weeks ago.

He said he was frustrated about the ongoing ram raids in the community - particularly as many of those involved were young people.

"The police - their hands are tied," he said.

The thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of alcohol.