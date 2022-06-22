A liquor store in Auckland's Herne Bay has been the target of a ram raid overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating another ram raid incident in one of Auckland's most affluent suburbs.

Officers were called to the Liquorland Boutique on Jervois Rd, in Herne Bay, about 3.15am after reports of an incident.

A witness said a blue car allegedly used in the incident was left behind before it was seen being towed away by authorities.

At the scene, the front door's windows have been left smashed.

However, it is not known whether anything has been taken from the premises.

- more to come -