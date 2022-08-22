Police are investigating an armed robbery in West Harbour, as well as a ram raid in Ōrākei and store windows smashed in Howick. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating more burglaries in Auckland overnight - including an armed robbery at a dairy and a store targeted by ram raiders eight times.

West Auckland Police are appealing to the public for any information relating to an armed robbery at a dairy in West Harbour last night.

Authorities were called to the dairy on Clearwater Cove shortly after 6pm.

"Two men entered the store armed with a weapon at 6.15pm. They took money from the till and then left the store," a spokeswoman said.

It is not known exactly what kind of weapon was used or whether anyone was injured.

However, officers are calling anyone who may have been in and around the area at the time who may have seen the two people involved or anything else suspicious to come forward.

Officers were later called to the Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor stores on Coates Ave just before 4am after reports of a vehicle being used in a ram-raid-style theft.

The Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor store was targeted by ram-raid thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The aftermath of yet another overnight ram raid at the Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle, a Nissan Tilda, was left at the scene and later towed.

Photos show the devastation left behind at the store - with smashed glass and broken bottles of wine and alcohol left strewn on the ground inside and outside the store.

The owner arrived devastated at the scene in front of him; telling the Herald this was the eighth ram raid at his store.

"Eight times this has happened to me. Eight times - eight times," he said repeatedly.

"The store next door has been hit three times in the past four months.

"I've applied for bollards and got nothing. I'm not asking for any money. I just want permission for bollards."

He said he hoped media coverage would let people understand what was happening to people like him.

Block of shops in Howick hit by thieves

Police and members of the public outside a block of shops on Moore St, Howick, which were targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five other stores at a block of shops in Howick were also targeted overnight - this time in smash-and-grab-type burglaries.

Police were called to a shopping complex on Moore St shortly after 3am after reports several food stores had been hit.

Those affected were: Awesome Shop, Yume Sushi, Pizza Club, Fruit World and Bin Inn: Wholefoods & Specialty Groceries.

It is understood the establishments were targeting the cash register machines at each respective store.

Police officers inspected each outlet - all of which soon had police tape blocking their respective entrances.

• Can you help? Anyone with information that may help Police investigating any of the incidents is urged to call Police immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111