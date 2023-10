Two people have been shot and are in critical condition after a fight on lower Queen Street overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have arrested the female accomplice of a man who has been on the run from police for 65 days after a homicide in Auckland’s city centre.

Twenty-three years old Tiari Boon-Harris was arrested by police this morning and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She had been on the run with Dariush Talagiwho who is wanted for arrest for the murder of Sione Tuuholoaki, 26.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris (left), who had been on the run with Dariush Talagi (right). Photo / NZ Police

Tuuholoaki died on Auckland’s Queen Street on August 3.

More to come.