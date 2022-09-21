Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Auckland primary school fundraiser mayhem - cops called, victim hospitalised in fight

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
PTA member Scott Blanks, director of The Classic, said a commotion had erupted. Photo / Jason Oxenham

PTA member Scott Blanks, director of The Classic, said a commotion had erupted. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A fundraiser for a wealthy suburban Auckland primary school featuring top Kiwi comedians descended into a violent scrap involving several people.

The boozy brawl left one hospitalised and sparked a police complaint, the Herald can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.