Auckland police investigate after Papakura cannabis grow house catches fire

NZ Herald
A cannabis grow house in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura caught fire overnight, spewing black smoke into the air and causing electrical arching.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said police were called to the Sunburst St property around 1.50am following a report of a fire.

“The fire was extinguished and further inquiries have established evidence of the cultivation of cannabis at the address.

“A scene examination is under way today with Fenz and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Manurewa Fire Station officer Richard Fowler said they responded to a house fire around 2am.

However, on the way, crews were advised people could be inside the house so switched to search and rescue mode rather than external attack.

“On arrival, thick black smoke was coming from the ceiling voids,” he said.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a cannabis-growing house in Papakura, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward
“As we approached the house, we found a small fire in the lounge area that had spread into the ceiling void.

“Crews quickly searched the house to ensure nobody was inside before putting out the fire. No persons were located; the property was all clear.”

After turning off the electricity to the house at the main fuse board, Fowler said there was still electrical arcing going on.

Fire crews left the property and waited for the vector power to arrive and isolate the power from the pole.

Once this was done, crews could put out the fire, Fowler said.

Three fire appliances attended, along with a fire investigator.

Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire on Sunburst St in Papakura. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Thousands of cannabis plants were destroyed, last month, after millions of dollars worth of the drug were discovered being grown in former market gardens.

The bust in rural South Auckland had ended a “significant” cannabis operation worth up to $15 million.

Search warrants were executed at rural sites in Āwhitu, Runciman and Glenbrook under a police operation known as Manta Ray, said the investigations manager for Counties Manukau South Area.

It led to the arrests of nine Vietnamese nationals - four at the Āwhitu site and five at the Glenbrook site.

Police destroyed more than 4300 plants at Āwhitu, more than 1000 at Glenbrook and more than 150 at Runciman, he said.

All those charged are men aged between 29 and 40.

An investigation is under way after a cannabis grow house in the Auckland suburb of Papakura caught fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward
