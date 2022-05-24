Police investigating a shooting in Sandringham in March are appealing for the public's assistance in locating Paea Tokotaha (inset). Photo / Supplied

Police have appealed to the public for help finding a man wanted in relation to a shooting in a suburban Auckland car park earlier in the year that injured at least five people.

Police were called to a car park in Sandringham near the Wesley Community Centre around 10.30pm on March 11 after reports of multiple gunshots.

Five people received injuries, none of which were life-threatening, and were taken to hospital.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said police were seeking 25-year-old Paea Tokotaha in relation to the incident.

Baber said Tokotaha had multiple warrants to arrest, including for a historic burglary and possession of a restricted weapon and ammunition.

"Tokotaha is known to frequent the Mount Roskill area and has ties to a local gang.

"Anyone who sights Tokotaha should call Police on 111," Baber said.

The police investigation into the incident is known as Operation Grizzly. Anyone who had further information on Tokotaha's whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting Operation Grizzly, Baber said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 111 555.

In March, neighbours told the Herald they cowered in their homes as the sound of gunshots rang out in darkness after a large teenage gathering in the car park.

A group of around 14 young teenage boys was allegedly seen drinking and partying earlier that evening at the community centre car park.

At 10.30pm neighbours reported what sounded like four or five gunshots, and saw the group disperse shortly after.

One nearby resident told the Herald she was too scared to leave her home to see what was going on, but watched from inside.

She believed the boys looked around 14 and 15 years old.