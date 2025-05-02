Andrew Che Sit Bong, who lost $158,000 in an online banking error, is relieved to have received a full refund from Barclays Bank in the UK after a prolonged battle for compensation. Photo / Jason Dorday
Andrew Che Sit Bong, 78, received a full refund after accidentally sending $158,000 to the wrong account.
Barclays refunded Che after media coverage and intervention by the UK Financial Ombudsman Service.
The “wrongful recipient”, an Auckland woman, is under investigation for using the funds to buy cars and transfer money.
A Mt Roskill pensioner who lost his life savings after accidentally sending $158,000 to the wrong account is “jumping with joy” and in a “daze” after receiving a full refund from his UK bank.
Andrew Che Sit Bong, 78, missed one digit when trying to send his retirement nest egg back to New Zealand from Barclays Bank in January last year.
He has revealed he was using an old computer with a “sticky keyboard” - which resulted in the number 4 not registering when he entered the online payment instructions.
The error meant that, rather than landing as intended in his Westpac account, the money was deposited into the account of a random Auckland mother.
While Westpac was able to recover $28,000, police told Che that the woman - a beneficiary - used the rest of the money to buy two cars, transfer $60,000 to her boyfriend, and send $20,000 to a relative in Samoa.
In a dream turn of events this week, however, Che received a call from the UK Financial Ombudsman Service, informing him that Barclays had reconsidered its position and was now refunding his cash.
Che told the Herald he was stunned by the unexpected news and was still in disbelief.
“He said, ‘Mr Che, I have good news for you. Barclays is going to refund all your money that you lost, plus £500 ($1200).’ I was really hit by a tonne of bricks.
“I came over to my daughter’s in a daze, but I didn’t want to get too happy in case they might change their mind.”
He needn’t have worried. When Che checked his account, he was delighted to find the outstanding $130,000 had been returned - plus a £500 goodwill payment in recognition of the stress he had endured over the past 15 months.
“There’s a lot of zeros,” he said.
A beaming Che met the Herald yesterday to discuss his unexpected windfall and to thank the newspaper for its coverage of his plight.
He said he had lost 10kg due to anxiety and had many sleepless nights.
He believed media pressure helped to secure the return of his savings. “You are such an angel.”
He was now deciding how best to invest the money to secure his financial future. Having it returned was a huge relief.
“The wrongful recipient understands the severity of the situation and are aware that the police at some stage may be contacted.”
Westpac recommended that Che alert police and offered to contribute $3000 towards his legal costs “on receipt of an invoice” if he wished to pursue civil proceedings against the woman.
Che did contact police, who initially refused to investigate - saying it was a civil dispute - until Mt Roskill MP Carlos Cheung intervened and convinced police to re-examine Che’s file.
It’s understood the woman is now under investigation. A retired law professor believes she has no right to the money, and could face theft charges which could result in jail time.
A Westpac NZ spokeswoman said the bank had been helping Che to try to recover the money.
“That has included freezing funds in the recipient’s account, contacting Barclays Bank, encouraging Mr Che to contact police, communicating with the recipient on his behalf and offering him assistance to take a civil case to recover his money.”