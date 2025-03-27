Investigators have written to ANZ requesting a trove of information and documents.
They include phone recordings of a staff member helping the victim, Kate*, send an initial $250,000 payment to a “mule” account under the name CADT Holdings – the same account name used to scam other victims just weeks earlier at ANZ.
“While I appreciate it’s no consolation for your situation, as an industry, banks are moving quickly and shortly hope to be able to share more information between banks to help disrupt scams and fraud.”
ANZ U-turn on watchdog probe
After being knocked back again, Kate complained to the Banking Ombudsman.
This week an investigator warned Kate that her total loss was over the scheme’s stipulated threshold – currently $500,000 – but ANZ had agreed to waive the limit to enable the investigation.
The Herald reported that ANZ last year blocked the Banking Ombudsman from investigating a $1m fraud case by refusing to waive the scheme’s limits.
It was criticised for hypocrisy and cynicism.
In explanation then, ANZ said the thresholds were set at levels to ensure “fairness” and “appropriate decision making”.
The scheme lacked “resources and expertise” to consider higher value and more technical disputes, which were better left to the courts, ANZ believed.
Asked this week why ANZ had changed its tune, a spokesman said: “We carefully consider any request from the Banking Ombudsman Scheme to allow it to consider a complaint that exceeds its jurisdiction. Any waiver decision is based on a number of factors.
“As this case is now with the Banking Ombudsman we don’t have any further comment.”
*Name changed to protect victim’s identity
Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor and a senior journalist for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.