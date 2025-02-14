During the seven-minute recording, the trained bank professional asks the victim for the name and number of the receiving account, reference field details and whether she has sent money to the payee before.
When the victim replies she hasn’t, there is no further interrogation about why the money is being sent, whether it’s a risky first-time investment, or if the woman is confident the recipient isn’t a scammer.
Two banking experts have criticised ANZ for the lack of due diligence conducted during the call, given the amount of money that was at stake – with one describing the situation as “appalling on every level”.
“Banks usually hide behind lack of technology in payment security, but this one is a classic case of under-investment in staff training,” former fund manager and financial commentator Janine Starks said.
The Herald revealed last month that ANZ helped the victim, Kate*, send her money to a known “mule” account under the name CADT Holdings – the same account name used to scam other victims just weeks earlier at ANZ.
Kate has now written to ANZ requesting a full review of her case. She claims the bank was negligent and wants compensation for her life-changing loss.
She said she and her husband were “shocked and concerned” that despite being on notice, ANZ had helped send their life savings to scammers.
While it was the customer’s fundamental responsibility to ensure they were making legitimate payments, ANZ could have advised the victim to check CADT Holdings’ credentials after confirming she had not sent money to the company before.
Starks was more forthright in her criticism of ANZ, saying there were “no checks whatsoever” during the call and the lack of care was “appalling on every level”.
She claimed the bank had “blindly” paid Kate’s money to CADT Holdings, “despite already knowing a criminal who banked with ANZ had opened accounts in this name”.
And despite the “onslaught” of investment fraud, it appeared ANZ “hasn’t bothered” to invest in necessary professional training for frontline workers to protect customers from scams.
Starks said banks didn’t need to make this investment because the current regulatory regime was so weak.
The financial giants were making billions of dollars in profit. Investing in staff and technology would reduce shareholder profit.
The Herald put detailed questions to ANZ about whether the staff member conducted proper due diligence and checks when processing the payment, and whether ANZ was confident it acted with due care and skill.
A spokesman said the bank was now working directly with the customer to review the case and had “nothing further to add“.
* Victim’s name changed to protect identity.
