Andrew Che Sit Bong lost $158k after accidentally sending his life savings to the wrong bank account number. The recipient has refused to give the money back and is now under police investigation. Photo / Michael Craig
An Auckland beneficiary is under investigation for an alleged “spending spree” after $158,000 was mistakenly transferred to her account.
Mt Roskill pensioner Andrew Che Sit Bong lost his life savings due to an account number error.
Westpac recovered $28,000 but the rest was spent on cars and cash transfers.
An Auckland beneficiary who accidentally received $158,000 after an account transfer error allegedly went on a “spending spree” with the money, refused to give it back and is now under police investigation.
Mt Roskill pensioner Andrew Che Sit Bong, 78, says he “lost everything” after sending his retirement savings to the wrong account number when transferring money back to New Zealand from a UK bank.
When entering payment instructions for his own Westpac account in January last year, the retired electrical engineer accidentally missed out one digit - meaning his money landed in the account of an Auckland mother-of-five.
National MP for Mt Roskill Carlos Cheung swung into bat for his constituent. He contacted police and convinced them in September to reexamine Che’s file.
Cheung told the Herald he felt banks should have a responsibility to match recipient names with the right account - whether for domestic or international money transfers - “because sometimes there can be human error”.
Meanwhile, Labour list MP Camilla Belich wrote to Westpac CEO Catherine McGrath last month highlighting the “unjust and unfair situation” of an elderly man losing his retirement savings in such unfortunate circumstances.
She said best practice suggested it was prudent to check the recipient account name matched the account number “to minimise the likelihood of human error when manually entering a lengthy number, or when the bank themselves is required to alter the suffix for international compatibility”.
She also noted that Westpac required people making money transfers to enter details like the recipient’s name, “which suggests that these details are checked as part of best practice banking”.
Belich said she understood Westpac had a “strong commitment to their customers to act in a reasonable and fair way”.
She hoped Westpac would act in Che’s interests and find a way to rectify the situation.
The Herald asked Westpac whether - in light of its $1 billion profit last year - it would consider compensating Che for his loss.
A Westpac NZ spokeswoman said the bank empathised with Che and had been assisting him to try to recover the money.
“That has included freezing funds in the recipient’s account, contacting [the overseas bank], encouraging Mr Che to contact police, communicating with the recipient on his behalf and offering him assistance to take a civil case to recover his money.”
While a confirmation of payee name matching service was being rolled out by NZ banks, Westpac said this was not available for international payment.
Unfortunately, the incorrect bank account number provided by Che was a valid account number for another customer, Westpac said.