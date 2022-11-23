Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland northwestern motorway crash, two lanes closed, motorists warned to delay trips

A crash on Auckland’s northwestern motorway has left traffic gridlocked for kilometres, as emergency services tend to the injured.

Waka Kotahi NZTA says two lanes on the eastbound section of the motorway near St Lukes Rd are now blocked.

It is warning motorists to delay their journey or consider using a different route.

At least three fire trucks and an ambulance are at the scene.

Queues of traffic are now banked up for kilometres across The Causeway.

More to come.


