A crash on Auckland’s northwestern motorway has left traffic gridlocked for kilometres, as emergency services tend to the injured.

Waka Kotahi NZTA says two lanes on the eastbound section of the motorway near St Lukes Rd are now blocked.

It is warning motorists to delay their journey or consider using a different route.

At least three fire trucks and an ambulance are at the scene.

UPDATE 9:35AM

Two eastbound lanes are now blocked as emergency services attend the crash. Delay your journey or consider alternative route. ^TP https://t.co/VjZipytv63 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 23, 2022

Queues of traffic are now banked up for kilometres across The Causeway.

More to come.



