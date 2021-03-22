Auckland Northwestern Motorway crash causes commuting chaos

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has blocked two lanes on Auckland's northwestern motorway. Photo / NZTA

Three lanes are now blocked and traffic is banked up past Pt Chevalier after a crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene near the Newton Rd offramp, after the accident, involving a single car, left the right two lanes impassable.

Three lanes are now closed to help with vehicle recovery with tow trucks on their way.

The transport authority warned motorists to either delay their journey or expect to be held up citybound from the Causeway.

Motorway cameras show vehicles inching their way into the city on the four-lane highway. with queues stretching back to the Causeway.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 10:10AM

A crash is blocking two right lanes citybound between Bond St overbridge and Newton Rd. Merge to left lanes to pass with care and expect further delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/hqQRvvV8rE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 22, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash was blocking three lanes citybound between the Bond St overbridge and Newton Rd.

Motorists were told to merge left and pass with care.

Anyone using the motorway could expect further delays this morning, it warned.

Traffic is gridlocked across all citybound lanes on Auckland's northwestern motorway. Image / Google maps

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said just one car was involved in the crash whch happened at 10.05am.

No one was trapped in the incident but it had resulted in major traffic disruption on the motorway.