There was a four-vehicle crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Supplied

All lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have reopened following a four-vehicle crash this morning and delays are expected to ease.

The crash that occurred around 6am saw the motorway reduced to just one lane.

One person was treated for moderate injuries from the accident.

UPDATE 7:15AM

This crash has now been fully cleared. Expect long delays in the area to slowly ease. ^TP https://t.co/2CEsZIliVW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 25, 2022

The crash blocked two southbound lanes just past the Greenlane off-ramp.