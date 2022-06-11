Auckland mayoral candidate John Lehmann wants to revisit the Unitary Plan. Photo / Alex Burton, File

OPINION:

Auckland is at a crossroads.

As a mayoral candidate and long-time resident of Auckland, I see the old Auckland and the so-called new version.

The so-called Super City. I frankly I believe the older Auckland was far more liveable, safer, rated fairer, and less bother when dealing with council.

My job as mayor will be to get back much of what we lost.

The trouble is, there is not really much interest in local government so we get low voter turnouts, hence we get many nonperformers and opportunists throwing their hands up to get on the gravy train. And a gravy train it has been.

Same old faces, same old failed ideas, same old "I know best" mindset. Some aligned to political parties, others needing "a team" of advisers and spin doctors, and big-money people buying their yes-man to get into the top job.

Of course, if you can't think for yourself, you'll need the team, and you're not fit for the job.

Case in point: In the early 2000s we had an Auckland politician telling us he had all the answers for Auckland and rammed through changes to form the "2010 Super City". That amalgamation combined all the old boroughs under one banner.

We were told it was going to save ratepayers a fortune, free up roading congestion, and was going to be the envy world over. Of course, the opposite has happened. That politician now lives in Christchurch. Just saying.

Auckland has become an overpriced, crime-ridden slum in many suburbs, with little or no planning. Traffic is in gridlock, and the council seems to think this is all is okay and the answer is "let them ride bikes". Let's build cycle lanes. More nutty ideas. One suggestion by one Einstein in council was to build a cycle lane (just a glorified footpath) at $8 million a kilometre, of your money.

There is a total disconnect between council, the ratepayers, and public.

The council sees ratepayers as some sort of ATM machine, where they rack up billions of dollars in debt, and the public will pay for it. As it stands, every household owes an underwritten $23,000. Of course, you had no say in it or agreed. $1.3 million a day in interest alone.

I will have a zero-rate increase.

An average rate bill is $3800 per house. Yet if you want a service, you have to pay for it. That's double dipping. So why are we paying rates?

Apart from rubbish and streetlights, oh, and park lawn mowed, what are you getting?

Short answer. Robbed. Legally, of course.

Rates make up about 40 per cent of council revenue. The rest comes from fees, charges, and huge borrowings.

I'm aiming at a zero-rate rise for at least three years. And review it then.

How do I do that? Simple. Like any business owner or housewife knows, you live within your budget.

You get rid of wasteful spending. You mark performance of managers and departments.

Stop the tens of millions of dollars being spent on consultants, downsize buildings, and space, and cut back on management.

For example, Auckland Council has more than 60 public relations staff pumping out spin. They have more than any newsroom. This is needed for endless damage control and to put a glory spin on the council's endless failures.

Within a week of being mayor I will send out a memo to all staff reminding them they servants of the people. No more the tail wagging the dog. No more social engineering.

I intend to make all ward chairs associate mayors to give back that personal feel to the areas. By doing that it will give the public a direct line to the council.

Abolishing the fuel tax, implementing free bus rides, getting cars off the roads. Work with faith-based and charities to get homeless off the streets and offering unused council buildings. A major crackdown on crime. Work with business, not against them.

John Lehmann. Photo / Supplied

Re-visit the Unitary Plan. As it stands, this is a disaster happening. With roading gridlock, schools packed, and infrastructure at breaking point. For example, by adding what could be an extra 30 people on a site that previously had two or four people. That's another, say, 10 to 5 cars. Where are they going to park? On the side of the road?

No wait. Council wants to ban cars parking on the sides of roads. This is total madness.

Read the other candidates' views:

• Craig Lord: We have changed and Auckland needs to change as well

• Michael Morris: A revitalised Auckland for all inhabitants, great and small

• Gary Brown: Ideas aplenty to kickstart the city

• Leo Molloy: Auckland got lost because it didn't know where it was going

• Wayne Brown: Fixing up downtown means finishing what we've started

• Viv Beck: Let's back ourselves to make things happen

• Efeso Collins: Bringing hope back will revitalise Auckland

• Ted Johnston: A competent and effective council with a wise leader

These are some of their plans I will stop. You can read more on my Facebook page "John Lehmann for mayor 2022".

I was the only candidate who has put out a blueprint. See who copies me. I'm a true independent and, at this stage, looking at doing only one term.

Any salary I get, two-thirds will be given to charity.

For too long Auckland Council has been hijacked by money men, business and political parties, opportunists, and yes men. Hence the major mess. You deserve better.

Let's undo the damage.

• John Lehmann is a born and raised Aucklander, solo father to five boys and one girl, and an Auckland mayoralty candidate.