Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland mayoralty candidate John Lehmann: Reconnect council, ratepayers and public

5 minutes to read
Auckland mayoral candidate John Lehmann wants to revisit the Unitary Plan. Photo / Alex Burton, File

Auckland mayoral candidate John Lehmann wants to revisit the Unitary Plan. Photo / Alex Burton, File

NZ Herald
By John Lehmann

OPINION:

Auckland is at a crossroads.

As a mayoral candidate and long-time resident of Auckland, I see the old Auckland and the so-called new version.

The so-called Super City. I frankly I believe the older

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.