Mayor Wayne Brown said a new harbour crossing was 'decades away' and not a priority for him. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Government’s consultation with Aucklanders over a new harbour crossing.

While Brown said a new crossing of the Waitematā Harbour was not a priority for him as mayor, he said the Government’s approach was encouraging.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is seeking feedback from Aucklanders on how they would like to cross the harbour in future, and will hold a series of community events over the next month.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said a preferred option of harbour crossing will be chosen by the middle of next year, with a view to breaking ground on the project by the end of this decade, significantly earlier than the previous timeline for the project which would have pushed it into the 2040s.

Brown said any crossing was decades away and was not front-of-mind given the “public transport crisis” in the city.

“Nevertheless, I’m pleased to see Wellington asking Aucklanders what we want in our city rather than the old practice of Wellington imposing its preferred solutions on us.”

He urged Aucklanders to give constructive feedback to Government.

“If Wellington finally has the courtesy to genuinely ask Aucklanders what we think, then as many Aucklanders as possible should have the courtesy to share our thoughts at central government’s website, or by attending one of the public meetings.

“I will certainly be doing so as a private citizen. As Aucklanders, we must then hold Wellington to account by ensuring it listens to what we say and acts upon it over the decades ahead.”

Brown said his transport priorities were increasing bus driver numbers by encouraging Government to let more workers into the country; stopping or mitigating disruption to train services; fast-tracking Government support for completion of the Northwestern and Eastern busways; securing a deadline and budget for the City Rail Link; getting certainty about light rail in Auckland; and quickly resolving the future of waterfront port land.

Transport Minister Michael Wood, Photo / Mark Mitchell

As reported this morning, the Government wants to know whether Aucklanders want a tunnel or a bridge crossing.

Wood said the Government wanted to see better connections across all modes.

“The Government has been very clear: we want Aucklanders to have access across the Waitematā through all different modes of transportation.

“People can currently drive across the bridge in their private vehicle. When this new connection is in place between it and the existing bridge we want people to be able to continue to drive, whether they are commuters or moving freight, we want people to be able safely to walk and cycle and we want there to be mass rapid transit to connect the North Shore into a linked up public transport network across the whole city,” Wood said.

“It’s about giving people real choices and about reducing our carbon emissions by giving people choices other than forcing them to drive because it’s the only realistic option.”

The project would also have to link up with Auckland’s light rail plans.

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said any crossing would have to be climate-friendly.

“Decisions made by successive governments have forced people to rely on cars to get around Auckland. So much so that transport now makes up around 40 percent of Auckland’s climate pollution.

“To be carbon neutral by 2050, it has been estimated that Auckland’s transport emissions will need to be cut by up to 70 per cent. Providing extra capacity for cars to get across the Waitematā Harbour would be counterproductive.

She added: “Electric cars will of course play a role, but the high cost and congestion they cause means there is a much bigger role for more efficient transport like e-bikes and light rail. Electric cars can use the roads we already have - and when congestion pricing comes in more and more people will need alternatives to cars.

The transport agency is holding a series of community engagement events before the end of 2022 at Britomart Community Market (Saturday, November 19), Highbury Night Markets (Sunday, November 27), Takapuna Christmas Carnival (Saturday, December 3) and Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market (Sunday, December 11).