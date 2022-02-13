Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to retire from politics, won't seek re-election

Photo / file

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff will not be seeking re-election this year.

"It's more than 40 years since I was first elected to office as MP for Roskill in 1981 and I believe it's time to pass the baton to a new generation of leadership," Goff said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to serve two terms as the Mayor of Auckland, the city I grew up in and that I love.

"I want to thank the people of Auckland for having twice elected me by large majorities and for giving me the mandate to lead our city."

The civic leader, who has served for the past six years, said it was time to step down and pass the baton on to a new generation.

