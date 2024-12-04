Auckland man who secretly filmed girls, women admits dozens of charges

The hearing was in the Auckland District Court today. Photo / Nick Reed

An Auckland man who secretly filmed more than 20 women and girls as young as 12 has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.

The man has interim name suppression and he’s scheduled to be sentenced in April next year.

Police said in July the then 40-year-old man was charged over “intimate visual recordings and objectionable publications” of at least 22 victims over nearly a decade.

Police said at the time 42 charges of covertly making and having objectionable videos and making and having objectionable material were laid.

Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock said police also charged the man with sexual conduct with a child under 12, as well as using a computer for illegal purposes.