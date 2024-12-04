Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland man who secretly filmed girls, women admits dozens of charges

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The hearing was in the Auckland District Court today. Photo / Nick Reed

The hearing was in the Auckland District Court today. Photo / Nick Reed

An Auckland man who secretly filmed more than 20 women and girls as young as 12 has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.

The man has interim name suppression and he’s scheduled to be sentenced in April next year.

Police said in July the then 40-year-old man was charged over “intimate visual recordings and objectionable publications” of at least 22 victims over nearly a decade.

Police said at the time 42 charges of covertly making and having objectionable videos and making and having objectionable material were laid.

Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock said police also charged the man with sexual conduct with a child under 12, as well as using a computer for illegal purposes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“These are serious allegations, involving covertly made intimate visual recordings and objectionable publications,” he said at the time.

“So far we have identified 22 victims, who are women and young girls, over a period of eight years.”

Veacock said the team had “worked diligently” investigating the allegations since September last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man’s lawyer, Maree Cross, confirmed her client entered guilty pleas to all the charges he faced and interim name suppression has been continued.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand