Police have laid more than 40 charges against an Auckland man who illegally recorded women and girls as young as 12.

Auckland Police’s Child Exploitation Team said the 40-year-old man made “intimate visual recordings and objectionable publications” of at least 22 victims over nearly a decade.

Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock said the team had been investigating the allegations since December last year.

“A range of charges have now been laid by the investigation team.”