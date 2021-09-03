Auckland mall terror: Police shoot man dead, others injured at New Lynn mall

People flee Lynn Mall after an incident. Video / Facebook

A man has been fatally shot by police officers and others are injured in horrific scenes at a West Auckland supermarket this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the New Lynn mall mid-afternoon, with multiple people being injured. The Herald has been told at least one person suffered a stab wound.

Newstalk ZB understands four people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department. It is understood the patients are all status 1 - which is in an immediately life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed that a man entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people.

Police have located the man and he has been shot.

He has died at the scene.

Another ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after 3.30pm with ambulance officers wearing gowns.

POLICE INCIDENT — 3:05PM

At least 10 police vehicles are around the mall's entry.

Ambulances and police officers are on the scene, as well as reports of the police Eagle helicopter in the area.

Armed police are at Lynn Mall and have blocked off roads.

A bus can be seen parked in the middle of Great North Rd near the Lynn Mall entry. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

Footage posted on social media shows shoppers fleeing the mall.

A staffer at Lynn Mall Pharmacy says a person coming to pick up a prescription ran in and alerted them someone in the mall might have a weapon.

She says they closed their shutters to keep everyone inside safe - and have been in contacted with another pharmacy in the mall which is also locking down.