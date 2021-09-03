Auckland mall supermarket terrorist attack: New Zealand authorities have failed again - mosque shootings victim Temel Atacocugu

September 3 2021 The man who stabbed six innocent supermarket shoppers today in a terrorist attack - before being shot dead by police - was an "Isis-inspired known threat" who was under constant police surveillance, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Video: NZ Herald / Supplied

September 3 2021 The man who stabbed six innocent supermarket shoppers today in a terrorist attack - before being shot dead by police - was an "Isis-inspired known threat" who was under constant police surveillance, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Video: NZ Herald / Supplied

"My body grew hot, I began shaking and felt sick."

That's how Temel Atacocugu reacted when he heard of another terror attack on New Zealand soil. He also felt the New Zealand authorities had failed again.

Atacocugu was shot nine times on March 15, 2019 during the Christchurch mosque shootings and yesterday's horror in New Lynn brought back memories of that day.

Six people were stabbed in the terror attack at New Lynn supermarket. Photo / Alex Burton

Yesterday's attacker - who Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as an Islamic State sympathiser - was fatally shot by police after picking up a knife from the shelves of a Countdown supermarket in Auckland's New Lynn and stabbing six shoppers.

Three of the victims were critically injured.

"The storm inside me began again," Atacocugu said of the supermarket attack.



"I understand their [the victims'] fear. And I know how difficult this will be for their families as well. I pray for their speedy recovery, because they do not deserve this," he said.

Christchurch mosque attack victim Temel Atacocugu said he felt sick when he heard the news of the supermarket terror stabbings. Photo / Pool

He felt the New Zealand authorities had failed again.

"Terrorism is not acceptable and should not be tolerated. Violence in the name of any faith or ideology is not acceptable. If we agree on this, then we must expect law in New Zealand that is strong enough to stop terrorist acts before they happen. My early feelings are that New Zealand authorities have failed again, just like on March 15, 2019. As a survivor of terrorism, I want as soon as possible for the Government to show accountability for 3 September, 2021, just like the accountability that was demanded of them following 15 March, 2019. This attack should be treated exactly the same."



"Terrorism only kills innocent people and worshippers. ISIS does not represent Islam or Muslim people," he said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, speaking alongside Ardern yesterday, said the man was "closely watched by surveillance teams and a strategic tactical team" as he travelled from his home in Glen Eden to Countdown in New Lynn yesterday afternoon.

"I know this operation raises questions about whether the police could have done more," Coster said.

"The reality is when you are surveilling someone on a 24-hour basis it is not possible to be immediately next to them."

Coster said there was nothing to indicate before the attack that the man had travelled to New Lynn Countdown for anything other than a "routine shop".

Police at the Glen Eden mosque on Waikaukau Rd following the stabbing of six people in a terrorist attack at New Lynn Countdown. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The terrorist attacker - known only as "S" for legal reasons - had been previously arrested for allegedly planning a "lone-wolf" knife attack.

S was considered a threat to public safety after twice buying large hunting knives and possessing Islamic State (Isis) videos.

Mosque raises money to stabbing victims

Atacocugu's message to the six victims of yesterday's supermarket attack was to stay strong.



"Kia kaha - from one terror victim to another".

Al Noor mosque, where 44 people were killed in the March 15 attacks, has so far raised nearly $5000 to support victims of the supermarket terror stabbings.

The Muslim Association of Canterbury said Muslims across New Zealand are "broken hearted" by the attack by an Isis supporter on shoppers at an Auckland supermarket.

"We feel strongly the pain of terrorism and there are no words that can convey our condemnation of such a horrible act," the Muslim Association of Canterbury said on the Givealittle page.

"All terrorists are the same regardless of their ideology whether it is white supremacists or ISIS, they stand for hate and we all stand for peace and love."

"This terrorist is not from us and we are one against terror."