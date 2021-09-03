Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

David Fisher: Auckland mall terror attack - The answer to stopping such attacks

5 minutes to read
September 3 2021 The man who stabbed six innocent supermarket shoppers today in a terrorist attack - before being shot dead by police - was an "Isis-inspired known threat" who was under constant police surveillance, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Video: NZ Herald / Supplied

David Fisher
Senior writer, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Our security services have been waiting for this day. Stopping a determined, ideologically motivated and obsessive individual from carrying out a low-technology terror attack is extremely difficult.

Today's events will bring a

