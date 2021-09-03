Auckland mall terrorist attack: Lynnmall terrorist attack makes headlines around the world

Diario de Noticias, in Portugal, highlighted the six people injured in New Lynn today. Photo / Supplied

The northern hemisphere is waking up to news of a terrorist attack in New Zealand and news sites around the world are covering the incident.

'ISIS supporter shot dead by New Zealand police' - CNN

In the United States, CNN reported on the terrorist attack that took place in New Lynn, West Auckland, today.

The news site quoted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the media briefing this afternoon and put the emphasis on the fact that the terrorist was gunned down by police.

'Supermarket stabbing rampage' - Daily Mail UK

"A 'violent extremist' who was 'inspired by Isis' and on a terror watchlist has been shot dead by police in an Auckland supermarket after stabbing at least six people in an 'out of control' rampage."

That's how the Daily Mail opened the article on the events that unfolded in New Lynn today.

'Six injured in terror attack' - Diario de Noticias

Portuguese daily newspaper Diario de Noticias covers the news of today's terror attack, describing how the terrorist had been a person of interest known to authorities in New Zealand for years.

Isis-sympathiser injures at least six people - El Pais

The news in the Spanish El Pais. Photo / Supplied

In Spain, El Pais covers the terror attack perpetrated by an Isis-sympathiser and extremist. The Spanish news site refers to the man's views and the fact that he was on the police radar for quite some time.

'New Zealand rampage a terror attack by a violent extremist' - Sydney Morning Herald

Across the Tasman, the Sydney Morning Herald covered the terror attack, pointing out the man had been known to authorities in New Zealand since 2016.

Terrorist killed by police after injuring six - Le Monde

In France, Le Monde also covered the terror attack, announcing that police in New Zealand had shot dead the man who managed to injure six others with a knife inside the supermarket.

Man shot dead by police after 'terrorist attack' in Auckland that injured six - Guardian

In Britain, the Guardian also covered the attack, including the background on the terrorist that is currently known.