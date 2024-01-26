Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald

An Auckland JP accused of being part of an elaborate international investment scam by allegedly laundering $1.8 million in stolen money has appeared in court and been granted suppression.

The pensioner was arrested on Tuesday after a months-long police investigation.

He was charged with 10 counts of money laundering, which allegedly involves $1.775m in scam proceeds and 10 separate victims.

Charging document details show the alleged offending occurred between November 2022 and September last year.

The complainants are from Waimete, Nelson, Petone, Tauranga and Auckland’s North Shore.

The largest loss by a single complainant was $1m, according to charging documents.

The JP made his first appearance in Manukau District Court today.

He was granted bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

The JP’s lawyer also sought interim suppression until his next appearance, which was granted.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting of Waitematā CIB told the Herald the man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his Auckland home.

“Police made inquiries at the address located and seized a number of documents and computer equipment believed to be linked to the alleged offending.”

Despite being under police investigation for six months, the JP could be found in a search on the “Find a JP” website until this week, and as a warranted justice official he can still legally certify anti-money laundering documents for finance companies.

Earlier this month the Herald asked the Royal Federation of NZ Justices Associations what action it was taking to protect the public pending the outcome of police investigations.

In a statement on January 15, the federation confirmed one of the JP’s alleged victims had lodged a complaint about him.

However, after considering the complaint, the federation said “it became apparent that the alleged actions of the Justice of the Peace were not related to his performance as a Justice of the Peace”.

“At this point no police charges have been laid, and there has been no consideration of the matter by a court. It would therefore be improper for the Royal Federation to take any action or assume any position until a finding has been made.”

After the Herald revealed he had been charged on Wednesday, the JP’s name was swiftly removed.

The Herald asked the Ministry of Justice whether it was appropriate for someone awaiting the determination of 10 counts of money laundering to remain a warranted JP who could authorise anti-money-laundering documents for finance companies.

A spokesman said the ministry was aware criminal charges had now been brought against the JP.

“There is of course a presumption of innocence, until and unless a court finds the charges proven.

“As the matter is now before the court the ministry will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Bunting said the Waitematā Financial Crime Unit had “zeroed in” on what it believes is a million-dollar fake investment scam that was duping New Zealanders out of their life savings.

Police had engaged with international law enforcement agencies as part of the complex investigation and would continue to do so as inquiries progressed.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of esurient people both here in New Zealand and abroad who seek to cause harm to vulnerable members of our community by scamming them out of their earnings,” Bunting said.

Lane Nichols is a senior journalist and deputy head of news based in Auckland. Before joining the Herald in 2012, he spent a decade at Wellington’s Dominion Post and Nelson Mail.



