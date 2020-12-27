Auckland holiday park accident: Adult critical after being run over by tractor

Emergency services responded to reports of a person being run over by a tractor at a holiday park. Photo / File

A person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after being run over by a tractor at a holiday park yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Mahurangi East around 3.30pm, where it's understood the person had been run over by tractor.

The adult was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition yesterday afternoon where they remain on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said the patient's condition has not changed overnight.

She did not say if the patient was a man or a woman.