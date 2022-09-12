Speed limits are in place on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to severe wind gusts, but lanes that were previously closed have now been reopened.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency temporarily closed lanes one and three. At 3.20pm winds had eased and lanes were reopened.
Waka Kotahi warned motorists there may have to be a full closure if severe winds increase.
"Due to severe winds, lane reductions are now in place. A temporary full closure may be required if winds gust over 90km/h," Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted.
"Take extra care. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route)."
Meanwhile, a breakdown is blocking the left lane on the Southern Motorway near the Papakura northbound off-ramp.