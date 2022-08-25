New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wild weather hitting Auckland has forced motorists to reduce speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with a warning that lane closures are likely across the afternoon.

Auckland is currently under a strong wind and heavy rain watch for the coming six hours.

Speed limits on the bridge have now dropped from 80km/h as strong gusts barrel through Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

Waka Kotahi warned the conditions might worsen in the coming hours, to the point where lanes would need to close.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 1:20PM

Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are in place on the Harbour Bridge. Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^LB pic.twitter.com/e15w2miBhC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

It advised those on motorcycles and high-sided vehicles to take extra caution crossing the bridge.