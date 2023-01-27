Wild weather battering Auckland as MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland and parts of Northland after a “line of severe storms” was detected. Video / Supplied

Wild weather battering Auckland as MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland and parts of Northland after a “line of severe storms” was detected. Video / Supplied

Auckland’s Civil Defence is tonight warning people to stay home as the torrential rain worsens with motorists trapped by floodwaters on motorways and firefighters use ropes to rescue people from swamped homes.

This afternoon Auckland’s northern motorway has ground to a halt north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to flooding at rush with stranded bus passengers forced to walk to safety.

Rising floodwaters have left streets and homes swamped in Ranui with every fire truck in the city responding to emergency callouts.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:55PM

Flooding on #SH1 is blocking lanes in both directions between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd. Expect delays or consider an alternative route. ^CO. pic.twitter.com/Zfx1zxHV2E — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

This evening flooding on State Highway One north of the harbour bridge left lanes blocked in both directions between Northcote and Esmonde Rds. Queues of cars were gridlocked with motorists told to expect delays or consider an alternative route.

Dramatic footage shows the floodwater washing over motorway barriers into already flooded bus lanes and washing inside packed commuter buses.

Every fire truck in Auckland was responding to priority emergencies, with more than 400 calls to Fire and Emergency NZ for help, as rain drenches the city and many suburbs are hit by flooding.

A line of severe thunderstorms was bearing down on the region at 6.21pm with MetService warning the would cross with torrential rain with the threat of flash flooding.

A witness near a flooded Camphora Rd in Ranui said the Defence Force had arrived to help with evacuations.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) urged people to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk. They said the volume of calls had caused delays.

“If water is entering property, people should do what they can to lift furniture and possessions, without putting themselves at risk,” FENZ said.

Slips trap motorists

This evening around 18 vehicles were trapped between two slips on SH1 about 3km north of the Puhoi Tunnel.

A stricken motorist pleaded for emergency services to rescue him.

”If anyone’s listening can you send some heavy machinery to give us a hand out of here please.”

He said the roadside bank collapsed, just missing a car, with “upwards of 50 people” trapped north of the Puhoi Tunnel.

Severe thunderstorms rolling in

MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland and parts of Northland after a “line of severe storms” was detected.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain,” MetService said.

“An Auckland Council weather station just registered 60mm (!!) of rain in an hour,” it said.

“This will cause surface flooding. Take care on the roads and minimise travel where possible.”

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said its crews are responding to more than 400 emergency calls in Auckland due to the weather.

“Calls, where people are in danger, are being given priority,” FENZ said.

Fire crews are responding to over 400 emergency calls in Auckland due to the weather.



Calls where people are in danger are being given priority. People are urged to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk because the volume of calls has been causing delays in answering them. — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) January 27, 2023

“People are urged to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk because the volume of calls has been causing delays in answering them. Every fire truck in Auckland is responding to the priority calls.”

FENZ said if water is entering property, people should do what they can to lift furniture and possessions, without putting themselves at risk.

“Please do not ring 111 for calls about flooded property if there is no threat to life or safety. People are also advised to stay off the roads except for essential travel.”

Police advised the public to not travel to West Coast beaches due to the sea conditions.

Swanson Road in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a car has been trapped in flooding on Auckland’s Northern Motorway as rising water brings traffic going in both directions to a standstill.

People are attempting to extract the car near the Northcote on-ramp on Auckland’s North Shore.

A witness told NZME that an ambulance travelled the wrong way down the motorway to get through.

A car has been trapped in flooding on Auckland's northern motorway as rising water brings traffic going in both directions to a standstill. Photo / Supplied

A new heavy rain warning has been issued for Auckland, with warnings of up to 80mm of rain in addition to 120mm which has already fallen.

MetService made the new warning at 3.33pm, saying downpours of up to 55mm an hour are possible until 10pm tonight.

Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted that State Highway 1 between SH12 and Waipu is now due to slips.

UPDATE 5:20PM#SH1 between SH12 intersection and Waipu is now CLOSED. Follow directions of emergency services or delay your journey. ^CO https://t.co/jzglBDaZ4D — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

Niwa tweeted that the Auckland area has been hit with “a summer’s worth of rain” already according to their records.

“Auckland has *already* received a summer’s worth of rain (recording 237 mm), with over a month left to go,” Niwa said in its Twitter post.

Rain, potential thunderstorms and strong winds are playing havoc with the droves of long weekend holidaymakers expected to leave Auckland today for the region’s anniversary holiday.

Auckland has *already* received a summer’s worth of rain (recording 237 mm), with over a month left to go.



And it just keeps coming. — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2023

Shoppers at Westfield Mall Albany were left waiting in “one of the worst rain storms” after being evacuated this afternoon.

”Pouring rain, sprinklers going off in Farmers and fire alarm in mall resulted in families trying to find shelter,” shopper Dave Mason told the Herald.

Photographs show people huddled under verandas with few dressed for the wet weather.

MetService has placed heavy rain warnings across Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel, parts of the Bay of Plenty and Mt Taranaki, which are due to stretch through most of Friday.

Westfield Albany was evacuated this afternoon, leaving shoppers seeking whatever shelter from the rain they could find. Photo / Dave Mason

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place in Northland and Auckland until 7pm tonight.

“Bands of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to move across Northland and Auckland today,” MetService said.

Downpours are already drenching the region.

Kaikohe, in the Far North, recorded 32mm in half an hour between 7.30-8am today.

Castlerock in the Coromandel Ranges has had 151mm of rain in the past 24 hours, making it the wettest spot across the country, MetService said.

A strong wind warning is also in place for Auckland.

Quick escape from winterless north - #brynderwyns #prettyscary … now we’re stuck in wellsford with slips and trees blocking state highway 1 and 16 - drive safe people. Or just stop and wait for a break in the weather! pic.twitter.com/qpCMwkkhG7 — Rebecca Hendl-Smith (@CoronationRd) January 27, 2023

Two popular Auckland events have been cancelled as wild weather wreaks havoc on the city.

”Due to the current weather conditions in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Auckland Council and NZ Opera have made the joint decision to postpone this weekend’s Opera in the Park. The concert has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, March 4, from 6pm-8pm at Glover Park, St Heliers,” the council said in a statement.

Miserable summer weather hits Auckland on January 27. Photo / Michael Craig

“While this is a huge disappointment to all involved, the decision has been made due to health and safety concerns for our audience, our crew, artists and also to the park itself. Movies in the Parks Manurewa has also cancelled its event planned for tonight.”

King tide accompanied by a dropping barometric air pressure and a vigorous NE wind is testing the seawall and old scout hall in Devonport at the entrance of the gulf. pic.twitter.com/KmD1rEWS2j — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) January 27, 2023

A decision on whether Movies in the Park Pukekohe and Movies in the Park Onehunga is yet to be made.

Wet weather traffic chaos

Police are urging motorists to be careful and drive to conditions as wild weather continues to pummel Auckland.

“This means being patient, delaying non-essential travel, increasing following distance and being aware of fellow drivers,” police said in a statement.

At least four slips blocking SH1 southbound at Pohuehue, north of Auckland. Photo / Jed Bradley

“The north, and north west, areas of Auckland have been particularly hit by the weather. There are slips on both Dome Valley Road and Kaipara Flats Road, forcing road closures and traffic diversions in those areas. Significant flooding is impacting several area across Tāmaki Makaurau, including parts of Taupaki, Albany, New Lynn, Henderson, and Kumeū, and drivers are asked to take care when travelling through water-logged roads.”

SH1 at Dome Valley is now open to all vehicles but is operating at just one lane.

SH1 northbound was closed to all light vehicles in Dome Valley. Photo / Jed Bradley

Police advised the public to not travel to West Coast beaches due to the sea conditions.

“Those travelling out of Auckland for the long weekend may experience long traffic delays and potential diversions due to road closures. Keep level-headed, allow for extra time, and most of all, stay safe. Police thank motorists for their patience.”

Police also said due to hazardous conditions, diversions have been put in place on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn.

“At this stage heavy vehicles heading south can travel over the Brynderwyns. Other vehicles travelling south are being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 1 and The Braigh, Waipu.”

Heavy vehicles and vehicles travelling north are being diverted to State Highway 12.

These diversions may change, police said.

Police also asked all motorists to take extra care on the roads and avoid travel where possible as heavy rain and strong winds continue to batter the region.

A truck earlier broke down on the Southern Motorway, blocking southbound lanes just after the Great South Rd off-ramp.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:00PM

A truck breakdown on #SH1 southbound is blocking the middle lane by Great South Rd off-ramp. Pass on either side with extra care and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/tPuq8iyj9R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZ also said State Highway 25A from Kopu-Hikuai is closed until further notice due to instability caused by heavy rain, adding a caution to commuters planning a journey to the Coromandel this weekend.

The Tapu-Coroglen and 309 roads are also closed.

A detour route is in place - State Highway 25 around the edge of the peninsula and State Highway 2 via the Karangahake Gorge.

“Motorists should expect longer travel times using the detour route,” Waka Kotahi said.

If you're planning a journey to the Coromandel this long weekend, please be aware #SH25A Kopu-Hikuai is CLOSED until further notice. ^TP https://t.co/8MgOByL0ih — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 26, 2023

The agency said it will keep a watch on the Auckland Harbour Bridge where motorists can expect to potentially face reduced speeds and lane closures.

The agency said it will close the bridge if winds hit 110km/h.

Two crashes on motorways across the city this afternoon have blocked lanes and caused headaches for motorists.

A section of Great North Rd in Mt Albert is closed after a crash on the eastbound-offramp on the Northwestern Motorway State Highway 16.

GREAT NORTH RD, MT ALBERT - 1:40PM

Due to a crash on SH16 Great North Rd eastbound off-ramp, Great North Rd (from SH16 off-ramp) towards Carrington Rd is closed (left 2 lanes on Great North Rd are also closed). Follow directions of emergency services and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/FaUkt0c9yV — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 27, 2023

A second crash on the Southwestern Motorway State Highway 20 has blocked a southbound lane.

The transport agency said motorists should expect delays and follow emergency services’ directions at both crashes.

Earlier, it advised morning commuters to be alert to two crashes on Auckland’s motorways that have been cleared now but may still be causing built-up delays.

One crash earlier blocked the right, southbound lane traffic on Auckland’s SH20 Southwestern Motorway after the Hillsborough Rd on-ramp.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 8:30AM

A crash is part-blocking the right southbound lane after Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. Pass with care and expect some delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/IOiVmCnbZ5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 26, 2023

“Pass with care and expect some delays until cleared,” Waka Kotahi tweeted.

The other crash had earlier part-blocked the left northbound after the Te Atatu Rd on-ramp, delays are to be expected, it tweeted.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 8:40AM

A crash is part-blocking the left northbound lane after Te Atatu Rd on-ramp. Pass with care. Expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/znMwUcU4ZX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 26, 2023

Several lanes are blocked on State Highway 1 after a slip near the intersection with SH12 south of the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

Waka Kotahi said motorists should take care and expect delays.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN - 2:30PM

Due to a slip near #SH1/#SH12 intersection, south of the Brynderwyn Hills, lanes are blocked. Take extra care through the area and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/t0xLOyKUym — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

Elton John’s singing in the rain

Despite the miserable weather, the show must go on for Elton John.

John’s concert promoter said, “he plays rain or shine unless it becomes unsafe for the crew or fans.”

Heading to Elton John tonight or Saturday? Make sure you plan ahead. Our team have worked to secure as many event buses from as far as Kaitaia and Bay of Plenty, to get you from the city to Mt Smart, but these are still limited(1/2) — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 27, 2023

Some ferry services have also been cancelled today, while tens of thousands of Elton John fans will need to get their ponchos and gumboots out for tonight’s and tomorrow’s concerts at Mt Smart Stadium.

Adding to fans’ woes, trains won’t be running and buses to the concert area are expected to be running at capacity.

Elton John is expected to perform in front of a wet crowd in Auckland this evening. Photo / Ben Gibson

Power cuts in Auckland with heavy rain warnings for Coromandel, Northland, Bay of Plenty

Homes in the far east and south of Auckland appear to be suffering power cuts, including in parts of Papakura, Clevedon and towns surrounding the Hunua Ranges, according to electricity provider Vector’s map.

A sweep of homes in the Te Arai area, along the regional border between Auckland and Northland, also experienced power outages earlier on Friday morning but appear to have been reconnected.

An outage at Waiomu, north of Thames, had knocked out power to about 347 homes about 9am today, with supplier PowerCo expecting to restore electricity by 1pm.

Lines company Vector said its crews have been busy fixing power outages and are ready to respond to any more that arise.

“Now is the time to make sure your devices and power banks are fully charged. If you use medical equipment that relies on electricity, you should let your power company know, and ensure you’re prepared for any power disruption. If there is an immediate health threat, please contact your health provider or emergency services.

“Stormy weather brings a risk of trees falling on power lines. Please stay well away from downed lines, treat them as live at all times, and call 111 if you see any.Visit vector.co.nz/outages for the most up-to-date information about power outages in your area. Take care out there, everyone.”

The front moved into Northland on Thursday and is now sweeping into Auckland.

It is expected to hang around for the weekend, with the Coromandel’s heavy rain warning lasting into Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said it is going to be a “very wet start” to Auckland Anniversary weekend and urged motorists to take care.

Motorists battle flash flooding. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Heavy rain could cause flooding and slips and make travel hazardous so if you’re planning on heading away for the long weekend it’s a good idea to keep up with the forecasts and perhaps consider delaying your travel.”

Aucklanders can subsequently expect heavy rain today, together with gales in exposed places and a chance of thunderstorms as well as with a top of 23C.

MetService said 50-80mm of rain could be expected to fall on Friday.

The temperature will climb to 26C tomorrow, with periods of possibly heavy rain.

Whangārei residents are also being battered by heavy falls with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and are headed for a top of 22C today and 25C tomorrow.

Between 50mm and 70mm could also fall in Northland before 5pm today.

Tauranga and Hamilton will be hit by increasingly heavy rain over today as both cities head to a top of 21C before having possibly heavy falls again on Saturday with a top of 23C.

Subtropical low is now around 300km to the northwest of Northland. It has an initial rainband ahead of a warm front that is currently moving southward over the far North. A convergence zone will intensify into the upper North during Friday, have the rain gear handy. 7:20pm radar pic.twitter.com/Lsqjmv5cCE — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) January 26, 2023

MetService says 70-100mm of rainfall near the Coromandel Coast, with more falling in the mountains.

In the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne, MetService expects between 130 and 180mm to fall, while Mt Taranaki on the west of the North Island will have falls up to 230mm.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Wairarapa, Tongariro National Park and Bay of Plenty from Whakatāne, east towards Gisborne.

In Wellington, residents can expect rain developing in the late afternoon and a top of 23C before a cloudy Saturday with a high of 18C.

In the South Island, Christchurch can expect a fine morning and a scorching top of 30C before showers and possibly heavy rain arrives in the evening.

Residents can then expect a major change in temperature as Saturday’s high drops to 20C.

It is part of a cold front that will sweep up the east of the South Island on Friday and Saturday.

Commuters brace themselves against inclement rain and wind. Photo / Michael Craig

Wet weather walkers in Cornwall Park. Photo Michael / Craig

Meanwhile, back in Auckland, Waka Kotahi urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge,” the warning said.

“Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18. Waka Kotahi is working closely with MetService to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

“The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.”

The high winds could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport.

Holidaymakers heading to the storm-ravaged Coromandel Peninsula may want to rethink their plans, with a warning from MetService to expect heavy rainfall for 24 hours from 10am on Friday.

This could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, leading to surface flooding and slips making driving conditions hazardous.