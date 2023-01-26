Sir Elton John performing at Mt Smart stadium in 2020. Photo / David Watson

This Friday and Saturday will see the Rocketman take to the stage at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium for the final time. After almost three years, he’s back to finish what he started in 2020.

And Auckland is in for a weekend of wild weather as we head into the city’s anniversary weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds in store from Friday morning, according to MetService.

The rain continues on Saturday, which won’t be welcome news for Elton John fans in the largely unsheltered Mt Smart - and with up to 40,000 people expected to pack out the stadium, it’s best to be prepared.

So, here’s everything you need to know before heading along to the Friday and Saturday night shows.

When does it start?

Gates open at 5.30pm, with Elton John himself to start performing promptly at 7.30pm - there are no supporting acts.

He’ll play for three hours until 10.30pm.

How to get there

With Penrose Station closed on Friday and the rail network closure on Saturday, it’s best to plan your travel in advance, Auckland Transport has warned.

Travel on a scheduled bus service is included with your ticket from 3.30pm until the end of service that day - show your ticket when you board. Check Auckland Transport for rail bus replacements running on Friday and Saturday night.

Special event buses will depart from the city centre from the corner of Gore St and Quay St every 10 minutes from 5pm, departing after the concert back to the city for one hour after the concert is finished.

Shuttles will also operate between Ōtāhuhu and Penrose Station from 5pm every five minutes. It’s about a 10-minute walk to Mt Smart from Penrose Station.

If you plan to get there in a taxi, Uber, or other rideshare service, you can be dropped off and picked up on Station Rd - about a five to 10-minute walk from Mt Smart Stadium.

Road closures will be in place for the concert, so stick to the dedicated drop-off and pickup area on Station Rd.

If you plan to park and walk to the venue, you can park for free at two locations from 4pm on a first-in, first-served basis - 667b Great South Rd and 645 Great South Rd.

Free parking within a 1km walk of the stadium is also available on these streets: Neilson St, Captain Springs Rd, Autumn Place, Southpark Place, Mays Rd, Mays Lane, Malvern Rd, Henderson Place, Goodman Place, and Patrick St.

Auckland concertgoers noted after last week’s Red Hot Chilli Peppers gig at Mt Smart that it took a while to get out of the venue when the concert ended - so give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.

What to bring - and what not to bring

Several items are not permitted inside the stadium, including backpacks or bags larger than 30cm high, 30cm wide, and 10cm deep. Professional cameras, cameras with a removable lens or cameras with a lens bigger than a standard watch face are not permitted - though you can bring a small personal camera and, of course, your phone.

You can’t bring in commercial or branded food or drinks, though you can bring small quantities of food prepared at home. You can bring either an empty plastic bottle without a lid or a sealed plastic bottle of water holding up to 750ml for refill at the free water stations in the venue.

Other forbidden items include dangerous goods, knives, tasers, fireworks, beach balls, beanbags, confetti, selfie sticks or chilly bins. Find a full list of what not to bring here.

And with wild weather looming, don’t forget your rain jacket or poncho, as well as something warm to wear on the walk back from the venue - just make sure you leave the umbrella at home.