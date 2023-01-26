Aucklanders have been told to drive to Mt Smart Stadium to watch Elton John perform with public transport services significantly reduced. Photo / Don Arnold

Auckland Transport is urging Elton John concert-goers to drive to Mt Smart Stadium on Friday and Saturday night, prompting people to express their dismay and disbelief at the organisation’s advice.

In a statement today, AT said that the Penrose Train station will be closed on Friday due to the current stage of the Rail Network Rebuild and no trains will be running on Saturday.

“To take advantage of the generally low passenger numbers over the long weekend, Auckland’s rail network will be closed, meaning no trains will be running, on Saturday,” said AT.

On AT’s Facebook page, the organisation added: “Heading to see Elton John? Plan your journey in advance and travel early if you can. Driving to the concert is recommended, but if you can’t there are public transport options included in your concert ticket.”

Image / Supplied

One person on social media replied: “Lol. Where does everyone park? On the field? This is incompetent even by the usual standards.”

AT said 255 free car parks will be available at two local businesses from 4pm on the day of the concerts and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

A further 506 free, non-time limited car parking is available on streets that are within a 2km walk from Mt Smart Stadium, AT said.

Up to 40,000 people are expected to pack out the stadium.

Auckland Transport has been approached by the Herald for comment about its recommendation for people to drive to the stadium.

Gates at Mt Smart will open at 5.30pm, with Elton John himself due to start performing promptly at 7.30pm.