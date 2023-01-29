Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher provides an update on the response, alongside Georgina Griffiths, Local Meteorologist for Auckland with MetService, who gives a detailed overview of today's weather forecast. Video / Supplied

Aucklanders are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel, as more heavy rain and gales are expected to hit the area tonight.

“It’s really important you put your safety first ... don’t take any chances,” Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said this afternoon.

Auckland Transport’s Andrew Allen said that anyone travelling around within the Auckland region should expect considerable delays and thanked everyone for their patience handling these so far.

Slips and surface flooding is still expected and Allen asked people to “drive to the conditions”.

Areas of the Southeastern highway and a section of Great North Rd are expected to reopen at some point today.

Trains are not operating today and will not be operating tomorrow. The rail network has been hit by slips in multiple areas.

Decreased services on the eastern, western and southern rail lines are expected to resume by Tuesday.

Most bus services are operating, including rail replacements; but due to the severe weather conditions further last-minute cancellations may occur.

AT is asking anyone who needs to travel to plan for delays.

According to AT, a total of 45 roads have been impacted, and they’ve been either closed or partially closed.

Great North Rd is closed in both directions in the Waterview area.

Great north rd by Waterview took a hammering. I'm pretty glad for the cycle ways so that we can still get around locally. pic.twitter.com/tRWW5ZrI98 — Jessica Rose Whau Resident (@jessicarose_LTF) January 28, 2023

For a full list of total or partial road closures and other transport disruptions, visit the AT website.

We've published a full list of road closures and public transport disruptions across Auckland on our website.



Stay safe if travelling this afternoon and please be patient as we work to reopen roads and restore public transport services.https://t.co/mS0GsH5eNj — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 28, 2023







