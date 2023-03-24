Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland ferry woes: Cancellations, breakdowns, poor communications and anger at Fullers

Bernard Orsman
By
10 mins to read
A long queue of people waiting to catch the ferry to Waiheke Island on a busy day at the Downtown Ferry Terminal. Photo / Dean Purcell

A long queue of people waiting to catch the ferry to Waiheke Island on a busy day at the Downtown Ferry Terminal. Photo / Dean Purcell

Last Sunday, 15 supermarket workers, two American tourists just off an international flight, and others arrived at the Downtown Ferry Buiding to catch an early morning ferry to Waiheke Island.

The departure board said the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand