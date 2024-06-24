Police are at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Plumley Crescent in Māngere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A house in the Auckland suburb of Māngere has been shot up overnight, leaving doors and windows riddled with bullet holes.

Police were called to Plumley Cres in the south Auckland suburb around 8.47pm last night after receiving multiple 111 calls.

The address has been cordoned off, with multiple armed officers standing guard.

Photos from the scene show multiple rounds have pierced the doors and windows of the residence.

A detective at the scene declined to comment to the Herald and directed all questions to the police media team.

The Herald has approached police for comment, including whether the shooting is believed to be related to a spate of drive-by shootings in recent weeks.

They include a shooting at a family home on Roscommon Rd on the border of Weymouth in south Auckland, and another drive-by in a Glen Innes cul-de-sac.

Earlier in June two homes were targeted in one night – one in Onehunga and a second in Māngere East.

Two arrested over shooting at Manurewa house

The shooting also comes days after a 22-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were arrested after a shooting in the suburb of Manurewa.

Police were called to Frobisher Way, Manurewa, about 1.15am on June 15, after a report of a shot being fired towards a house.

A scene examination located evidence including a bullet and casing, as well as damage to the house.

The man and woman were arrested on Saturday and charged with wilful damage and intentional damage causing danger to life. They were due to appear in court on Monday.

Police said in a statement the incident was isolated and those involved were known to each other.

“It is not believed to be connected to other recent firearms incidents in Counties Manukau.”