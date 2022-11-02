Auckland cycleway section shut until next year

This cyclist, who did not want to be named, was philosophical about the closure. "It's another hill to climb," she said.

A section of the Grafton Gully cycle path in central Auckland is closed until mid-January for a power supply upgrade to the hospital.

Contractors have established a two-way protected cycleway detour, a diversion including a short and steep uphill section which will require some riders of non-electric bikes to dismount and push their bikes.

About 350 to 400 cyclists use the shared path in Grafton Gully each day, Auckland Transport (AT) says, plus large numbers of pedestrians on its lower sections.

The detour via Symonds St and Grafton Rd, near the University of Auckland and AUT, is receiving praise from Bike Auckland, who want to see the protected cycle lane become permanent.

The closure affects a 200m section of the Grafton Gully separated cycleway running under Wellesley St bridge to Grafton Rd.

Signage posted around the closure on Wednesday morning after the road cones and fencing went up on either side of the cycleway underpass apologised for the disruption and said the link will be shut until “approximately mid-January 2023.”

“A temporary, bi-directional, protected route is provided below – please follow the detour arrows,” it said.

The protected cycleway on Symonds St established as part of the detour after a section of Grafton Gully was closed for electrical work. Photo / NZ Herald

The closure is so contractors can complete a power supply upgrade for Auckland Hospital by lines company Vector, the notice said.

The detour runs up a narrow and steep section of road by St Paul’s Anglican Church before running along Symonds St, separated from the busy road by orange fluorescent poles and with two-way cycleway markings.

It then heads down Grafton Rd and back onto the separated cycleway as it heads towards Alten Rd.

When the Herald visited the works on Wednesday, riders on e-bikes made short work of the uphill section near the church. Serious road cyclists were also able to make it to the top with some effort while commuters on unpowered bikes generally had to dismount.

One cyclist on a high-performance road bike said the first he knew of the detour was when he approached the diversion on Wednesday, but he was not concerned by the diversion and appreciated the fitness challenge offered by the steep section next to the church.

A commuter cyclist said she found the uphill section a bit of a challenge but was also not too bothered about the short detour.

Bike Auckland chief biking officer Fiáin d’Leafy said the power supply upgrade was important work and they were pleased with the detour.

“Vector approached us last year for advice on how to reduce any negative impact on people who cycle while the Grafton Gully Cycleway is closed, and they are very concerned about making sure people are safe while this work is in progress,” they said.

“We’ve been impressed to see that they have resurfaced the road in several sections which has made it safer for people using bikes in those areas.”

Temporary cycleways offered the chance to create permanent protected routes, d’Leafy said.

“We would love to see Auckland Transport make the most of this opportunity, especially as it would connect in with the proposed Upper Symonds St and New North Rd Upgrade which is part of the wider Connected Communities programme.”