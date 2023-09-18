16-yr-old arrested after person dies after Albany bus station incident, it's Chris v Chris in tonight’s first televised debate of the election, All Blacks prop will miss two matches at the Rugby World Cup. Video / NZ Herald

A 26-year-old Crips gang member has been arrested for the aggravated robbery of a suburban Auckland bar last week.

Police said the man had been arrested overnight in South Auckland and faced two charges over the Wapiti Sports Bar heist in Pt Chevalier.

It was one of three aggravated robberies at bars in Pt Chevalier and neighbouring Mt Albert that happened in the space of two days.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said police executed an arrest warrant at a Manurewa property last night.

“One person, who is a Crips gang member, was arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery at the Wapiti Sports Bar on Carrington Rd, Pt Chevalier, on 16 September.

Police would like to speak to this person regarding a series of aggravated robberies in Point Chevalier and Mount Albert. Photo / NZ Police

“A 23-year-old associate located at the address was also arrested on an unrelated matter.”

Matthews said a shotgun was also found inside the property.

“This arrest was in part a result of information received from the public,” he said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the community for coming forward with information which has contributed to this quick arrest.

“We are continuing to work hard to identify and arrest further offenders responsible for these robberies.”

Matthews said victim support was providing ongoing assistance to the victims involved in all three incidents.

A 26-year-old man was due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Police today said it was continuing to appeal for information in regard to the robberies.

It included appeals for sightings of a silver 2005 Toyota Mark X – registration HTU397 - believed to be used during the aggravated robbery at Wapiti Sports Bar - which remained outstanding.

“It has distinctive damage to the rear left door and we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle,” said Matthews.

Police have released a series of new CCTV photos of the offenders wanted in relation to the three aggravated robberies between 14-16 September.

Last week police were called to Harlequin Bar and Restaurant on Great North Rd, Point Chevalier after multiple offenders armed with hammers and a firearm entered the premises.

One person fired a shot inside the premises, which struck a TV on a wall behind the bar.

The offenders took money from the tills and gaming machines before fleeing.

Police said they believed the same group of offenders was linked to an aggravated robbery at the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Road at around 2.20am on Thursday September 14.

Four offenders armed with hammers entered the building, which at the time had a staff member and four customers inside.