Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Two crashes on either side of Auckland's Southern Motorway have now been cleared but earlier were causing major delays for morning commuters as school returns for the first day.

Around 6am, NZTA Waka Kotahi reported that a crash was blocking part of the right northbound lane between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Hill Rd overbridge.

An update at 7.15am said the crash had been cleared but motorists should allow for extra time as delays ease.

UPDATE 7:15AM

This crash fully cleared. Allow extra time northbound through this area this morning. ^TP https://t.co/VakWPaPXdz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, another crash was blocking the left southbound lanes between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Takanini interchange but has also been cleared.

Southbound motorists are advised to allow extra time as delays ease.