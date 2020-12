Police responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Auckland. Photo / 123rf

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Auckland.

Police responded to the serious two-vehicle collision that happened on SH1 near the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp in Auckland.

Two lanes on the northbound side are closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, a police spokesperson said.

The Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp is open.