The crash took place on southbound lanes of the motorway during rush-hour traffic. Photo / NZTA

A crash is blocking southbound lanes on the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland.

The incident took place just prior to the Great North Rd off-ramp, with motorists urged by NZTA to keep their eyes on the road.

Motorists should be prepared for delays as they travel in the area, NZTA says.

An image taken from an NZTA traffic camera shows a long queue of traffic stuck behind the crash.